CAT BOX!! Cheeto is the BEST!

HOLY MOLY this one is a LOVER!!!!! Cheeto is a 6 to 9 month old male domestic long haired sweetie! He will need to be fixed but is ready for adoption! Contact the Humane Society of SE Missouri for more details and to visit him! While in studio he did not “skulk or pounce or hunt” he simply sauntered around loving on the humans and licking with love. He is great with kids and patient while you pet him. Don’t miss this one. He is a staff favorite! Mention CAT BOX and get an adoption fee discount!