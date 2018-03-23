Crash in Johnson ends in one passenger’s death

A crash in Johnson County resulted in a death. It happened at Old Route 146 Loop, west of Honeysuckle Ln.

There were three people in the car, and all had to be transported to hospitals.

At about 1/10 of a mile west of Honeysuckle Ln the vehicle left the roadway to the left, hitting several trees and throwing all

three people out of the care.

The roadway was closed at Old Route 146 Loop and Honeysuckle Ln for roughly 15

hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.

27 year old Cyle W Harner of Vienna and 27 year old Tyler Inman of Grantsburg were taken to the hospital.

24 year old Troy Newman of Buncombe was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is a continuing investigation.