Monday, March 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Forty-six-year old Richard Lee Quintero was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after he broke into a Pizza Hut restaurant and claimed to be Jesus Christ.

Quintero reportedly smashed the window of a Pizza Hut in High Point, North Carolina at 4:30 a.m. Then he called 9-1-1 himself and stated that he was Jesus Christ.

He spoke with police dispatchers and said, ““Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut…broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

The Dispatcher then asked him whether or not he works at the restaurant. He responded by saying, “No, I just broke in, had a pizza…I’m Jesus.” He also elaborated and stated that he drank a Mountain Dew as well.

After being arrested, he was booked at the High Point Jail, where he was held on $1,000 bond.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Thirty-five-year old Floridian woman Carol Stone was arrested on a battery charge after she attacked and beat up her husband for forgetting their wedding anniversary.

Ronnie Alexander, Stone’s forty-one-year old spouse, told police that the couple’s argument began in the morning when Stone became upset about Alexander forgetting their wedding anniversary.

The argument then reportedly turned violent, as Stone struck Alexander multiple times and left him with scratches on his neck and chest. Stone also allegedly shoved her husband to the ground.

Investigators say that Alexander recorded part of the attack on his cell phone. The video shows Stone “quickly approaching” her spouse and then striking him “multiple times on his head and face.” While enduring the blows, Alexander states multiple times, “Stop hitting me!”

During police questioning, Stone reportedly admitted that she “flipped the s**t out” on her husband.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Twenty-year-old North Carolina mother Briana Ashanti Lofton was arrested and held on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after she helped her one-year-old daughter smoke marijuana.

Lofton posted videos of the child puffing on a cigarillo. These videos garnered millions of views online and led to outrage on social media. The authorities were alerted of the videos and Lofton was promptly arrested.

The newly released warrant said the mother inflicted harm by having the child inhale marijuana smoke from a blunt more than once over a two-month period starting last December. The girl has been placed with county child protective services.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A grandmother’s birthday party descended into chaos when a fight broke out at Golden Corral. Terrance Jones told officers responding to the incident he was celebrating his grandmother’s birthday when people “set upon” him in Peoria, Illinois.

Chairs were thrown, tables were turned on their heads, and the buffet section of the restaurant was damaged. Two people were also left injured by the melee, as they were reportedly hit in the face by chairs.

The total damage was estimated at $1,700 with holes in the walls and shattered glass. Two people, Terrance Jones and Kendrick Jones, were arrested after the incident.