Flood-related resources from MU Extension

With continued rain and flooding expected in parts of Missouri, the University of Missouri Extension has provided the following resources:

Be prepared for flooded roads: extension.missouri.edu/n/2567

After a flood, think food safety: extension.missouri.edu/n/3077

Before the flood: Prepare household items for long-term storage: extension.missouri.edu/n/1156

First aid for leaky basements: extension.missouri.edu/n/2572

Reducing flood damage to home and property: extension.missouri.edu/n/1155

Let flood-damaged homes dry thoroughly before installing new coverings: extension.missouri.edu/n/3073

Warm, wet weather can trigger mold: extension.missouri.edu/n/1139

Scams and fraud add insult to injury after a disaster: http://extension.missouri.edu/ n/1170

n/1170 Property loss from disasters may be tax deductible: extension.missouri.edu/n/1113

Use shock chlorination to disinfect contaminated wells: extension.missouri.edu/n/1096

Snakes on a flood plain: extension.missouri.edu/n/1175

In-depth information is available from these MU Extension publications, which are available for free download. (To access publications, use the links below or go extension.missouri.edu/publica tions/ and search by publication number.)