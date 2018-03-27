Saline County Sheriff’s Department seeks suspect in church robbery

Police are looking for information in a burglary at a church in Saline County.

Yesterday morning, a person employed by the Little Chapel Church discovered offices had been broken into and money had been taken from their safes.

They don’t currently have a suspect, but they’re working to identify the person caught on their surveillance camera.

It’s believed the man spent three hours robbing the church. The man is said to have had a distinctive waddle-like walk.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Saline Sheriff’s office at 618-252-8661.