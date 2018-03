We now know the name of the man who was arrested following the murder of a 77-year-old woman in her home in Cardwell.

53-year-old Scott Lipper is charged with first degree murder, and first-degree burglary and robbery.

Police received a call Sunday from the victim’s daughter saying her mother had been murdered.

Lipper was found and taken into custody in Kennett.

He’ll be appearing in court today in the Dunklin County Circuit Court.