Tuesday, March 27th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Twenty-six-year old Dustin Waite of New York was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly broke into a New York home, urinated on the porch, and was found with beef jerky that was stolen from a nearby 7-Eleven before the break-in.

Police were called to a Randolph home on Saturday for a report of a break-in. Authorities found Dustin Waite intoxicated and at the residence without permission.

But before the cops arrived at the scene, a series of bizarre incidents played out. Waite allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission and “refused to leave peacefully,” police said. When Waite was eventually locked out of the house he then broke a window and began urinating on the porch.

Police arrived at the scene and placed Waite in custody after he briefly resisted arrest. Police then searched Waite and found beef jerky that was stolen from a 7-Eleven in the town just before the break-in call.

Waite was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, petit larceny and resisting arrest. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Twenty-one-year old Davarious Cooper of St. Lucie, Florida is accused of hitting his wheelchair-bound father with a grocery bag of clothes and personal hygiene items.

Police say he was reacting angrily to being kicked out of an apartment by the paralysis victim for not contributing to the home. Cooper reportedly hit his father in the face with a “grocery bag of items” out of rage.

Cooper’s father, Clayton Cooper, told a St. Lucie Country Sherriff that his son was not helping with rent, bills, or groceries prior to this incident. Clayton added that his son would also make “threatening statements” towards him.

Cooper sits in St. Lucie County Jail with a $15,000 bond on a charge of abusing a disabled person without great harm.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man in Queens, New York who called 9-1-1 to report that he was hiding in his bathroom from armed assailants got busted when officers arrived and found a huge cache of weapons in his apartment.

The man, who has not been identified, called police early Sunday morning and told them that he had taken refuge in his bathroom from attackers who were shooting up his Flushing apartment.

When officers arrived at the home on Mulberry Avenue, police say they found the man alone in his apartment surrounded by an arsenal of hand guns, rifles, magazines, ammunition and fireworks.

Police said that he was sweating and laughing hysterically. He also admitted to drinking booze and taking pills. He was taken to Queens General Hospital and charges against him were pending Sunday night.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Recently a twenty-eight-year old West Virginian man named George Henry Ruff was arrested for public intoxication, obstruction, and disorderly conduct after he claimed the devil was making him yell at passing cars.

Ruff was reportedly walking up and down Temple Street in Hinton, West Virginia when he was seen yelling at passing cars. When police responded Ruff walked away form then and would not follow an officer’s instructions.

When they then asked Ruff if he had been drinking or doing drugs he responded, “The Devil is making me act this way.”

Ruff was arrested and is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $1,000 cash only bond.