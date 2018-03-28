Attorney General looks into broader criminal charges against former Mississippi County sheriff

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO —

The state attorney general will be taking a broader look at criminal charges against Mississippi County’s former sheriff Cory Hutcheson and the jail at which he served.

A man in protective custody at the jail, Tory Sanders, died as a result of what three medical experts determined was excited delirium.

There haven’t been any homicide charges raised against Hutcheson, but Sander’s is the third incident of death in the Mississippi County Jail in recent years.

The attorney general will be reviewing if any criminal or civil proceedings may come out of these deaths.