Cape Girardeau’s 20 year old business Judith’s Antinques and Gung Ho Militaria will be leaving downtown Cape Girardeau for Jackson, where they’ll be set on Hubble Creek.

The Southeast Missourian reports The store sells antiques and military memorabilia in her downtown shop for about 26 years. It’ll be moving that model to Hubble Creek Antiques & Market at 3184 N. High St. in Jackson.