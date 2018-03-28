Couple in Golconda now seek reward for helping in manhunt
A couple in Golconda say they helped to end a manhunt in 2016, and need some recognition for it.
Pastor John Kunath and his wife Bunny of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church now say they never received the $10,000 reward the FBI was offering.
Kunath tipped off the sheriff’s dispatcher that shooting suepct Dracy Pendelton could have been hiding out at his church.
Pendleton was accused of shooting a Champaign County police officer.
He sent in a formal letter requesting the money but never received it.
Kunath planned to use the money he would have received for his church.