Couple in Golconda now seek reward for helping in manhunt

A couple in Golconda say they helped to end a manhunt in 2016, and need some recognition for it.

Pastor John Kunath and his wife Bunny of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church now say they never received the $10,000 reward the FBI was offering.

Kunath tipped off the sheriff’s dispatcher that shooting suepct Dracy Pendelton could have been hiding out at his church.

Pendleton was accused of shooting a Champaign County police officer.

He sent in a formal letter requesting the money but never received it.

Kunath planned to use the money he would have received for his church.