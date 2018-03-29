Perry County inmate dies from hanging injuries following suicide attempt

An inmate in the Perry County Jail has died after he hanged himself.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Ryan Fadler, who has also gone by Shawn Wakefield, died Monday when injuries from his attempted suicide took his life.

Fadler was found after his suicide attempt a week ago. Staff responded by giving him CPR as they waited for an ambulance.

After being taken to Perry Couny Memorial Hospital, he was eventually taken by air to St. Francis Medical Center.