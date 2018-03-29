Thursday, March 29th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

54-year-old Ladonna Hughett was arrested after she allegedly made lewd comments to an Easter Bunny at a carousel park while intoxicated.

Hughett was seen at a carousel park in Richland, Ohio and “appeared intoxicated,” according to a witness who spoke with police.

At one point, Hughett had her photo taken with the Easter Bunny. It was then that she “allegedly made lewd comments to the Bunny” before hopping on the carousel.

When officers confronted Hughett, she displayed various signs of intoxication, like slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and a generally wobbly demeanor. She was arrested for public drunkenness and booked into the county jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

52-year-old Steven Bertrand Dawson of Tuscaloosa County was arrested inside a Walmart after attempting to outrun police who were trying to bust him for trafficking methamphetamine.

It all began when a West Alabama Narcotics Task Force was investigating trafficking of methamphetamine from Fairfield to the Brookwood community. Task force agents and Lakeview police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle when the suspect refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Officers pursued the suspect until he eventually crashed into a concrete barrier in front of a Walmart superstore. The suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled inside the store, where he was apprehended near the produce section.

A search of the suspect’s truck turned up about 4 ounces of methamphetamine Ice, digital scales, and an unknown liquid. He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude.

OR HOW ABOUT……

37-year-old Lisa Christine Walter drank half a bottle of whiskey, drove to a Billings, Montana business to get marijuana, then drove her car through the storefront when she discovered it was closed and broke more windows with a baseball bat and a sledgehammer.

When Police were initially called to “Grow World,” a hydroponic supplies shop, they found Walter drinking from a measuring glass, with her blue Honda Civic driven partially through the front doors of the business.

All 10 of the front windows to the business had been broken, police said. There was a baseball bat sticking out of the rear passenger side window, a sledgehammer sitting on the front seat, and a bottle of Jack Daniels in the rear of the car.

Walter was reportedly agitated because she could not buy marijuana from the business because it was closed. Walter claimed she has a medical marijuana card and had driven to Billings to buy the product because she’d run out.

She was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge and aggravated driving under the influence second offense. Her bond was set at $10,000.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

25-year-old Angel Valdes, who was attempting to flee from police, erroneously jumped into an undercover car in an attempt to escape.

The incident, which occurred in Springfield, Massachusetts, began when city police started to pursue a pickup truck. After losing sight of the pickup, police saw the suspect run up Central Street towards Ashmun Street.

Sgt. Christopher Hitas of the department’s narcotics unit pulled over as the suspect approached. That’s when the suspect opened the passenger door and attempted to get in. Once he realized Hitas wasn’t going anywhere, the suspect got out and kept on running.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody on Ashmun Street. Police discovered he was in possession of 14 rocks of crack cocaine. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, breaking and entering into a vehicle at night, resisting arrest, and two default warrants.