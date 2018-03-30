CAPE GIRARDEAU/BOLLINGER COUNTY MAJOR CASE SQUAD NEWS RELEASE UPDATE********************

On Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 10:28 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a person down near 507 Cape Meadows Circle. A short time later, it was discovered that this person had been transported to an area hospital. He was identified as Quincy R. Lucious, III, an 18-year-old St. Louis resident. Mr. Lucious died as a result of his injuries and those injuries consisted of gunshot wounds.

While officers were investigating the initial call in the 500-block of Cape Meadows, they located a second deceased person, identified as Leslie C. Williams, a 20-year-old Cape Girardeau resident. Mr. Williams’ injuries also consisted of gunshot wounds.

Based on the investigation, the evidence at the scene and witness statements, it is apparent that Mr. Lucious and Mr. Williams were on opposite sides of a dispute that occurred inside 516 Cape Meadows. Both men were armed with firearms and both fired shots at each other. As a result of this exchange of gunfire, both men were struck and subsequently died as a result of those injuries. While it was initially reported that Lucious had been shot in the back, autopsy results confirmed that was not the case as neither Lucious nor Williams were shot in the back.

The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated on March 28, 2018 and has deactivated.