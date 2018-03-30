CAT BOX!!! Olivia is a keeper!

Olivia is a keeper!!! She is SWEETTTTTT!!! Loved belly rubs almost to the point of being hypnotized and was curious but nor spaztic. She is most likely around 6 to 7 weeks old. Black with a white blaze on her chest. She was relinquished due to NO CATS ALLOWED at an apartment. A domestic short haired female she will need to be spayed. Mention cat box and get a break on her adoption fees. She is definitely one to hurry about. She will go quickly! Adopt her today at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Olivia!!!