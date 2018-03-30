Friday, March 30th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

20-year-old Gage L. Fisher of Casper, Wyoming was arrested after he allegedly threw a hot burrito at his young sister resulting in a burn on her left arm.

The mother of both Fisher and the victim told a police officer that the two siblings had gotten into an argument about a cup, with Fisher believing his younger sister had taken the cup from which he had been drinking. The mother told Fisher to leave the house in order to defuse the situation.

However, Fisher became angry at his mother for taking his sister’s side in the matter. Fisher then threw a hot burrito, “which had just been removed from the microwave,” at his sister. The burrito hit her arm and caused a burn.

The officer photographed the girl’s left arm and saw a red mark “consistent with something hot, like a burrito, striking her.” Gage L. Fisher was booked into jail on a recommended charge of assault.

AND THEN THERE’S……

61-year-old Florida man Robert Giampino was arrested after driving drunk on a scooter with a dog in a shopping bag. The incident began after a witness saw his dog jump out of the shopping bag he was holding while riding down Bay Lakes Boulevard on his scooter.

Giampino stopped to get the dog, but instead ended up losing control of the scooter and setting it down, causing him to injure himself. Police said they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Giampino.

Giampino claimed that he was taking his dog to the veterinarian when the dog jumped out of the shopping bag, which is why he laid down his scooter. He also admitted to officers that he had a “vodka cranberry” drink at 10 a.m.

Police said they arrested Giampino after conducting a field sobriety test. Giampino was arrested on charges of DUI with property damage and DUI second offense.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Twenty-four-year old Floridian man Aaron Keith Clark is in custody after he taunted deputies on his four-wheeler with a beer in his hand. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on three four-wheelers for driving on a county maintained road. Two of the four-wheelers stopped but the third one fled the scene.

A white male driving the third four-wheeler later returned to the traffic stop and began taunting the deputy and driving in circles in the middle of the road shouting “Come and get me!”

Additional deputies arrived in the area and the four-wheeler accelerated rapidly toward the front of a patrol and swerved around it. The suspect was seen holding a beer can in his left hand and yelling as he went by.

Contact was later made at a residence where the four-wheeler was observed. Witnesses identified the male as Aaron Keith Clark. Clark is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude along with reckless driving. He was booked in the county jail.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Two Florida teenagers, 13-year-old Miguel Garcia and 14-year-old Rojelio Sebastian, face grand theft auto charges after attempting to steal a pizza delivery guy’s car and failing because they did not know how to operate the stick shift.

Pizza delivery guy Isaac Javier Ortez said he was delivering a pizza just like any other day. However, the residents at the home he went to claimed they did not order a pizza. Ortez then said, “When they tell me that, I hear my car in the driveway make a big noise.”

Ortez ran to his car, which he left running, and found two masked teens inside. Ortez stated, “When they go back to get the first gear, they cannot drive.” He said the kid criminals couldn’t figure out the manual transmission. The teens left the car in neutral, jumped out, and ran.

Deputies quickly caught the kids and arrested them. Deputies reported that they also found drug paraphernalia on the 14-year-old.