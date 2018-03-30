Greitens announces grant to Malden for tornado recovery

Governor Greitens announced the City of Malden will be granted $150,000 to recover from a tornado that hit the city in February.

Greitens visited Malden earlier this year to visit those impacted by the devastating tornado. He thanked first responders and others working to recover.

The Delta Regional Authority approved $75,000 in funding which will be used to help Malden rebuild their municipal electric system including electric poles and cables, labor, equipment, and purchase of a backup generator.