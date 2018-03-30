Man accused of tampering with evidence in shooting in Cape Girardeau

A man in Cape Girardeau is being charged with tampering with evidence in the Cape Girardeau shooting of two people that happened Wednesday.

The Southeast Missourian reports 18 year old Tyrese Lane is being charged after police said they found he’d taken bullets from the crime scene at an apartment in Cape Meadows Circle.

There 20 year old Cape Girardeau native Leslie Williams was shot dead Wednesday.

Lane told police he had been there when his friend was shot dead and tried to resuscitate him.

When he noticed several bullets lying around, he picked them up so he could throw them away.

Reportedly, he believed he would be accused of the murder.