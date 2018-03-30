Suspicious backpack in front of Southeast River Campus inspected by Regional Bomb Squad

The Cape Girardeau police and Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Public Safety investigated a suspicious backpack found outside the University’s River Campus.

The backpack had been left alone on the pavement. Wires sticking out of the bag prompted the university to send out text alerts.

After x-raying the backpack, crews removed the bag and found video games, a lunch box, and a camera.

Officers don’t believe the suspicious appearance was intentional.

The Regional Bomb Squad eventually gave the “all clear” once their investigation was complete.