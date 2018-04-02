Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad concludes investigation into Cape Girardeau shooting

The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad has arrived at a conclusion in their investigation into the shooting deaths of two people last Wednesday.

The Major Case Squad has confirmed the shooting happened because of a dispute between 18-year-old Quincy Lucious of St. Louis and 20 year old Leslie Williams of Cape Girardeau at an apartment in Cape Meadows Circle.

Lucious died after being taken to the hospital, and Williams died at the scene.