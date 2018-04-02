Missouri House committee looks to crackdown on payday loans

A state House committee is considering whether to limit payday loan fees and interest at 35-percent of the amount of the loan – a reduction from the current 75-percent maximum. Independence Democratic Representative Rory Rowland (ROE-land) supports the measure that would also change the number of times a borrower could renew a loan from the current six times down to two.

Industry representatives are reviewing new changes made to the bill and have not taken a public position on the legislation.