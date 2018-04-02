Missouri lawmaker wants to name highway after Waylon Jennings

A state lawmaker who’s filed legislation to designate a highway in eastern Missouri’s St. Charles County as the “Waylon Jennings Memorial Highway” says Jennings set the tone for what country music should be about. O’Fallon State Representative Nick Schroer’s bill would designate a section of Highway P as the Jennings Highway:

Schroer has a tattoo of Waylon Jennings, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001. The biggest hit of Jennings’ career was “Good ‘Ol Boys”, which at one time was the number one song on the Billboard country singles chart.