Cape Girardeau election results

Cape Girardeau Ward 5 city councilman Bob Fox ran unopposed for the position of Mayor, receiving 95.30% against a 4.70% write in.

Also, Daniel Presson ran unopposed for the four year term as city councilman Ward 1, getting 91.62%.

For Ward 2, Shelly Moore won the election with 57.36% of the vote, while her opponent Scott Johnson got 41.89%.

Stacy Kinder ran for Ward 6, receiving an unopposed 98.26% of the vote

The city also voted yes on a proposition meant to continue a current 3/8ths of 1 percent sales tax intended to support storm water control and city parks. The tax will last until the end of the year 2033. The vote was 81% yes, and 19% no.