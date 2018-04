A half-cent Jackson sales tax has been made with the purpose of improving public safety and adding law enforcement officers and eventually a new police station. It carried with a 76% yes vote.

In Jackson, Philip Penzel ran for the Ward I aldermen seat unopposed, getting 98% of the vote.

David Reimenger ran for aldermen of Ward II unopposed with 97% of the vote.

Larry Cunningham ran for Ward III aldermen, unopposed, with 96%.