Cape voters pass parks/stormwater tax extension measure by wide margin

Cape Girardeau voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure Tuesday extending a three-eighth-cent sales tax for 15 years to fund parks and stormwater projects and operations. While total turnout was small — only 2,744 votes were cast on the ballot measure — city officials were thrilled with the outcome. The measure passed by an 81 percent to 19 percent margin. The vote was 2,226 yes to 518 no. Incoming mayor Bob Fox, who was unopposed.