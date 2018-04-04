Wednesday, April 4th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

29-year-old Michael Gonzalez of Underhill, Vermont was arrested on an outstanding warrant after mistaking a police cruiser for a pizza delivery car.

Gonzalez was expecting a pizza to be delivered and when he saw a vehicle approaching he thought it was his delivery driver. However, it was a marked police vehicle in the area investigating public complaints about suspicious activity.

Police arrested Gonzalez on a warrant for careless and negligent operation. Police also said Gonzalez possessed a misdemeanor amount of heroin and ecstasy at the time of arrest.

Police found a second resident inside Gonzalez’s condo who also had an active arrest warrant. William Russel, 29, was arrested for a petty larceny charge.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police are investigating after an unidentified commuter on a New York City Subway spread feces all over a pair of subway cars on the Number 2 train line.

The train’s conductor was alerted to the situation by riders as they pulled into the Borough Hall station in Downtown Brooklyn. The conductor then said over the intercom exactly why the train was going out of service.

Urban planner Sarah Dougherty, who was riding to Manhattan from Atlantic Avenue, stated, “The conductor announced that we were stalled because of a sanitation and hygiene issue and then said there were feces all over two cars and everyone would have to get off and wait for the next train.”

According to agency spokesman Jon Weinstein, the cars were immediately removed from service and cleaned. Police continue to actively investigate and hope to catch the poop-smearing maniac.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Two men in Orange County, Florida robbed a Chevron gas station wearing an “It” clown mask and a Jason Vorhees hockey mask.

However, both men had initially walked into the gas station without masks on. They then exited the gas station, put the masks on in the parking lot, and returned to rob the cashier.

Deputies said the clerk complied with the demands of the armed robbers. The pair of boneheaded thieves fled the gas station in a gold Jaguar.

Detectives said they believe the unmasked surveillance photos are the same culprits who committed the robbery. They are asking anyone with information to contact the proper authorities immediately.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Maryland woman who police say squeezed into a McDonald’s drive-thru window to steal food, a drink, and money has pleaded guilty.

27-seven-year old Jessica Marie Cross, now nicknamed “The Hamburglar” by police, admitted to charges of burglary and theft and will spend three months in jail.

A McDonald’s surveillance video showed Cross peering into the drive-thru window, reaching in to pour herself a drink, and then climbing into the window. The McDonald’s was closed at the time, and about $1,400 was missing the following day.

Cross was also sentenced to over three years of probation during which she must complete treatment for mental health as well as for drug and alcohol addiction.