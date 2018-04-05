Business Insider list Cape Girardeau as “most boring” city in Missouri

The website Business Insider has created a list of the most exciting and the most boring city in each state, and according to them, St. Louis is the most exciting and Cape Girardeau is the most boring.

To score each city, Business Insider counted the number of businesses in each city, looking at 66 types of companies.

This helped the site to judge how interesting each city was.

Business Insider chose those with most of the institutions as the most exciting, and those with the least, as the most boring.