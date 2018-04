Tomorrow Lincoln Day will be held in Cape Girardeau. It’s an annual event organized by the Cape County Republican Women. There will be a dinner at 6 o’clock that night. Their keynote speaker will be Dr. Alveda C. King. US senate candidate for Missouri Austin Petersen will be speaking there. It will be held at the AC Brase Arena Building on 410 Kiwanis Dr. For more information you can call 573-576-4554.