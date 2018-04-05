Missouri House looks at proposal to cut income tax rate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — House members on Wednesday voted to advance a proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missouri residents to 5 percent as part of a broader Republican-led effort to change state tax law.

The individual income tax rate for most people is now 5.9 percent, although it’s set to gradually drop to 5.5 percent over time. Missouri’s current corporate income tax rate is 6.25 percent.

Republican House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr’s bill would go further, enacting the 5 percent rate more quickly. And House members on Wednesday agreed to add an earned income tax credit for low-income workers to the proposal. The measure needs another vote to go to the Senate.

It’s unclear exactly what the impact on state finances would be. It needs another fiscal review because of changes adopted by House members Wednesday.