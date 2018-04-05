Missouri Senator Roy Blunt on China’s Proposed Tariffs

Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill have similar positions on China’s proposed tariffs on Missouri goods. China has proposed tariffs on 50-billion dollars of American soybeans, pork, beef, aircraft and other goods, following the Trump Administration’s announcement it will place tariffs on Chinese goods. Senator Blunt spoke to the Capitol Press Corps in Jefferson City Wednesday, after addressing the Missouri House:

Senator McCaskill issued a statement yesterday, saying the administration “needs to scale back this escalating situation before it becomes a trade war.” Missouri GOP Congressman Jason Smith of Salem and officials from Magnitude 7 Metals have praised President Trump’s tariff on steel and aluminum, saying it could help their company with additional projects in southeast Missouri.