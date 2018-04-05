Scott City council seat election won by difference of only one vote

The Southeast Missourian reports a local election was decided by the difference of only one vote.

Tim Porch and James Payne were running for Scott City’s Ward 3 council seat. Porch is reported to have received 105 votes and Payne received 104.

Election officials are currently working to certify the election, but according to law Payne could ask for a recount of the votes since he lost by less than one percent of the vote.

The Southeast Missourian spoke to Payne, and he reportedly said he would not be requesting a recount.

Payne is a retiree of the Scott City Historic Preservation Commission. Porch is the city’s former mayor.