A total of six tornadoes were believed to have touched down throughout our region on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.

Five of the tornadoes hit Southern Illinois, with one more in Kentucky hitting Livingston County.

Massac County, Williamson County, and Saline County were each hit by a tornado, and two hit Hickman County.

Saline and Livingston were the hardest hit, each with EF2 tornadoes.