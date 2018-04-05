Thursday, April 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 24-year-old Virginia woman allegedly driving drunk in New Jersey over the weekend smashed into two parked cars, then switched seats with her also allegedly drunk friend, who crashed into another two vehicles.

Officers responding to a 911 call in Hoboken found Jamila Banks, of Alexandria, Virginia, in the front passenger seat of her SUV. Janelle Green, a 23-year-old from Newark, was behind the wheel.

Police say both women reeked of alcohol and reported that they had been at a club. They allegedly told cops they were trying to figure out who was “less drunk” and who could drive.

Both were over the legal limit – one had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 and the other had one of 0.14. Cops say they damaged four vehicles – three Hondas and one Nissan. Green and Banks were both charged with drunken driving in a school zone and reckless driving. The SUV was impounded.

AND THEN THERE’S……

36-year-old Derrick Hall was charged with criminal trespass and making terroristic threats after he ripped out a urinal and pipes during a more than four-hour standoff at an Atlanta-area McDonald’s.

Police say Hall had barricaded himself inside the bathroom of McDonald’s when employees who saw him possibly doing drugs asked him to leave.

Hall was reportedly armed with a knife and threatened to kill officers. The standoff ended when SWAT units deployed tear gas inside the restaurant, allowing police to arrest Hall.

Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Michele Pihera said his destruction of the bathroom made it important to take him into custody quickly so he couldn’t further damage the restaurant or himself.

OR HOW ABOUT……

29-year-old Chase M. Younger drove his car into a Dayton, Ohio river while trying to avoid arrest and after firing several shots at officers.

Police said that officers tried to pull him over early in the morning due to his dark-tinted windows. However, the car came to a sudden stop and the driver got out, firing several shots.

The driver got back into the vehicle and began a high-speed chase that lasted about two minutes. The car then went over an embankment and landed in the river.

Police tell the Daily News that Younger got out of the vehicle and tried to swim away from police, but officers convinced him to swim to shore. Younger is scheduled to appear in court on two counts of felonious assault.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Three men in Chicago, Illinois were charged for allegedly selling laced pot that can cause the eyes to uncontrollably bleed. The suspects — Fouad Masoud, 48; Jad Allah, 44; and Adil Khan Mohammed, 44 — were arrested after they sold the drug, known as K2, to undercover agents at a convenience store where they are employed.

Authorities said the synthetic marijuana contained rat poison and was sealed in containers labeled “Crazy Monkey” and “Matrix.” The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning Monday revealing the drug has caused at least 56 people to experience severe bleeding.

Some sickened by the drug were reportedly sent to the hospital with blood coming from their ears, eyes and mouth. Experts said that emergency rooms have only recently started seeing these symptoms of the drug.

All three men were charged with conspiring to distribute and sell a controlled substance.