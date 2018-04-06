Endangered Person Advisory for man from Franklin County

There’s been an Endangered Person Advisory issued for a man from Franklin County.

43 year old Washington man Michael Jolly went missing March 2nd at almost 3:30.

He was last seen at 700 pleasant drive, apartment number 6.

Jolly is a 5’5’’ African American man, weighing around 140 lbs.

He’s also said to have an M&M tattoo on his right arm and walk with a limp.

He was last spoken to over phone on March 11, when he was said to have been heading to see family in Affton but said he had gotten lost in Fenton

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Franklin County sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement.