Friday, April 6th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Alexis R. Payan-Martinez of Murray, Utah was arrested after stealing beer from a gas station convenience store and yelling “Come at me, bro!”

Police said that Martinez entered the convenience store and was seen on surveillance video grabbing a case of beer. He then raised a semiautomatic handgun to a customer and an employee and said “Come at me, bro!”

A few hours later, Unified Police responded to a carjacking where an officer recognized the suspect as the same person caught on video robbing the convenience store in Murray.

Officers said Martinez later admitted to robbing the convenience store. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for aggravated robbery.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities say a Tennessee man pulled over in Alabama had 82 pounds of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy.

56-year-old James Robert Fields of Memphis had given investigators permission to search his vehicle for drugs after he was pulled over for erratic driving. Investigators found a large bag of purported candy but noticed it felt granular.

A closer examination revealed the packages contained meth, worth an estimated street value of $1.5 million. Fields was immediately arrested. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and is being held on $200,000 bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida man traveling through Reagan National Airport on Wednesday was cited for carrying a loaded gun through a security checkpoint.

47-year-old Caleb Leonard Jones of Navarre, Florida was moving through a checkpoint when a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the gun in a carry-on bag as it moved through an X-ray screener.

Authorities said the .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun was loaded with seven bullets; there were an additional 18 bullets in a box.

The gun was confiscated and there was no disruption to airport operations. Officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority cited Jones on state weapons charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A northern Nevada man who was hospitalized after an explosion in his kitchen has been arrested on federal charges accusing him of illegally trying to make butane hash oil.

22-year old Adam Fitzgerald-Wermes of Gardnerville was using highly flammable butane gas to try to extract concentrated THC from marijuana plants to make a wax-like substance at his apartment.

U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson said Thursday a grand jury convicted the 22-year-old on one count of endangering human life while manufacturing a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.