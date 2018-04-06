Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow members of the Legislature to serve up to 16 years in one chamber.

Voters would have the final say if the Senate approves the proposal once more and it also passes the House.

Currently, lawmakers can serve no more than eight years in the House and eight in the Senate. The proposal, approved Wednesday in a 20-12 vote, would still cap legislative service at 16 years, but lawmakers could serve all of that time in one chamber.