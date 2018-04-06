Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight to Issue Report Next Week

The Missouri House Minority Leader disagrees with GOP Governor Eric Greitens’ request that a House committee investigating his indictment delay its report until after the May trial. Democrat Gail McCann Beatty (pronounced BAY-dee) says the report should be released on-schedule:

The “Kansas City Star” reported this week that Greitens has requested the report’s delay. House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight Chairman Jay Barnes of Jefferson City says the committee’s report will be issued next week. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greitens on one felony count of invasion of privacy. Greitens has blasted Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, describing her as a “reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points.”