Police seek burglars who stole from over twenty businesses in Dexter

Burglars who are suspected to have taken from 22 businesses in Dexter still have not been found by police.

The thieves have cash from businesses in downtown Dexter, with recent targets being H&R Block on Business 60 and Riley, Cato & Stubbs on North Walnut Street.

Owners are warned not to leave large amounts of money in their offices and buildings.

Police say the primary targets are businesses and not private residences.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 573-624-5512.