State Auditor addresses unverified health insurance eligibility

About 71-percent of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program providers have not had their federal eligibility requirements verified by the Missouri Department of Social Services. State Auditor Nicole Galloway says an annual audit shows the department continues to fail at checking on the federal funding eligibility of hospitals, doctors and other providers.

The federal share of payments to 43 healthcare providers sampled totaled more than 223-million dollars in 2017. Missouri has nearly 58,000 total providers.