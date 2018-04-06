State Public Safety Director addresses fatalities from lack of smoke detectors

Missouri Public Safety Director Drew Juden says 34 people have died this year in a fire – all but one was killed in a home that did not have a working smoke detector. During a ceremony Wednesday at the state Capitol to honor Missouri’s firefighters, Juden says there is no reason people should be dying from lack of smoke detectors.

Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety and the Red Cross have launched a program – called Sound the Alarm – that gives away free smoke detectors and also installs them for Missouri residents.