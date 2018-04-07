Trading Post – April 7
Trading Post – April 7, 2018
Tree trimming – ph # 573-979-0272
Used tillers/mowers
Buying: 6 volt car/truck horn – ph # 837-9005
19 cubic ft. chest-style deep freezer – ph # 264-2325
Yardman push mower – $60 – ph # 334-2689
Dining room table/chairs/hutch – ph # 243-3740
.357 Magnum – $375 – ph # 573-275-1222
‘95 Chevy Camaro Z28 – $3,000 – ph # 275-9719
‘62 Farmall tractor
Dennis Rodman action figure
Montgomery Ward catalog/magazines – ph # 243-5877
‘97 Oldsmobile 88 – $500 – ph # 573-481-5544
Registered Alaskan Malamute puppies – $600 each – ph # 573-270-0490
Firewood – $20 pickup load/$40 cut
Used brick – 15 cents each
Kitchen cabinets – ph # 573-200-0611
Electronic volt meter – $75
Signal generator – $50 – ph # 334-2055
Drum equipment
Peavey practice amp – $90
Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph # 573-334-6543
9mm semi-automatic pistol – $225 – ph # 987-7755
25 ft. extension ladder
Refrigerator – $75
Complete bed sets – ph # 837-2461
Washer & dryer – $125 each – ph # 334-1757
Peavey PA system – $575 – ph # 573-821-2050
Couch & recliner
Mini-refrigerator
Home Decor items
Firewood – $50 rank – ph # 573-513-5505
20 in. push mower – $60 – ph # 334-2689
Buying: walk-behind brush cutter – ph # 380-4537
Tire and wheel for Ford pickup – $35 – ph # 573-579-6893