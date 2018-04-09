Congressman Jason Smith honored honored by US Chamber of Commerce

Congressman Jason Smith of southeast Missouri was honored for his record of supporting small businesses, cutting taxes, and encouraging job growth.

He was presented the Spirit of Enterprise Award at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

The Spirit of Enterprise award is given to Members of Congress who advance policies that will help grow the economy and bring jobs back to America.

Rep. Smith’s tax cuts bill brought $5.5 trillion in tax cuts for American farmers, employers, and workers.