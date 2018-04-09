Man arrested for Charleston shooting
A man was taken into custody in Charleston yesterday morning for a shooting two weeks ago.
24 year old Tyrone Anderson was wanted for questioning for the incident, but was arrested without incident by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
He was spotted in Charleston and recognized for a felony warrant. He was also considered armed and dangerous at the time.
Eventually, Anderson got into a car chase with State Highway Patrol.
Anderson crashed on Highway 80.