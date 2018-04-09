Woman charged in dog attack that led to death of 13-month-old girl

A woman is now being charged in the death of a 13-month-old girl she was babysitting when a dog attacked the child.

33-year-old Erica Jordan of Cape Girardeau is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jordan’s brother’s pit bull, Labrador, and malamute mixed dog fatally attacked the child, Loxli Chavez, when Jordan had left the dog on the loose.

It happened back on March 9th.

The child was taken to a hospital where she later died from her severe injuries.

The dog had bit Jordan’s own son in the past.

Jordan may face 4 years in prison. The dog has been impounded, and it will be put down.