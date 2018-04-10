Department of Conservation reports new cases of chronic wasting disease
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 33 news cases of chronic wasting disease have been found following the testing of nearly 25,000 free-ranging Missouri deer through its 2017-2018 sampling and testing efforts.
Some of the new cases were from Franklin (4), Perry (1), and Ste. Genevieve (6).
Of the 33 new cases, 16 were from hunter-harvested deer, one was from a road-killed deer, and 16 were from MDC’s post-season targeted culling efforts in the immediate areas around where previous cases have been found.