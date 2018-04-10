Missouri Senate will be deciding on Jackson representative’s abortion bill

The Missouri Senate will be deciding soon what will become of one of our local lawmaker’s abortion bills.

The Missouri House passed Rep. Donna Lichtenegger of Jackson’s bill overwhelmingly last week.

Her bill would ban the majority of abortions after 20 weeks old, which is believed to be the earliest point at which fetuses can feel pain.

Missouri law currently bans abortions after the fetus is 22 weeks old.

The Southeast Missourian reports Lichtenegger will be testifying on the bill before a Senate committee tomorrow.

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 117 to 31 on April 3.