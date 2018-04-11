Cape County Sheriff nominated to federal marshal post by President Trump

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan has been nominated by President Donald Trump to a federal marshal post.

He’d be taking the role of as marshal of the Eastern District of Missouri.

Jordan has been in law enforcement for 38 years.

He awaits confirmation by the Senate before he can fill the position.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will need to appoint a new sheriff to fill-in until this November, when the role will be on the ballot and voters will select a replacement.