Department of Transportation works to improve worker safety

The Missouri Department of Transportation is increasing its worker safety measures in more work zones by using rumble strips on roads and red and blue lights on contractor vehicles. The cost of the flashing lights is about 550-dollars per vehicle and 9,500-dollars for a set of six rumble strips. Len Toenjes, president of Missouri Associated General Contractors, says he wishes the added expenses were not necessary.

Workers will be using the safety tools on several heavily-traveled routes and winding paths.