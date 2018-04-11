Southeast Arrow staff awarded at Missouri College Media Association Conference

The Southeast Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University’s student-run newspaper, recently saw their staff awarded with several honors at the Missouri College Media Association Conference.

The Conference was held from the 7th and 8th at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.

The Arrow’s editor, Kara Hartnett, was named Journalist of Year at the conference.

The Arrow had 11 other awards, with four first place awards, three second-place awards, and three third place awards, as well as an honorable mention.