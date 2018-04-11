Wednesday, April 11th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

22-year-old Jacob Lawrence Morris of Florida was arrested after he was caught looking at women in bathing suits and masturbating inside his vehicle Friday on the Dunedin Causeway.

Pinellas County Sheriff deputies say they caught Morris after he unintentionally parked next to an unmarked deputy’s cruiser while pleasuring himself.

Morris pulled over several times near where women in bathing suits were sunbathing. He was inside of his parked truck masturbating with his window down on the beach portion of the Dunedin Causeway.

The arresting deputy says when he approached Morris he had his green shorts pulled below his knees and was pleasuring himself while sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck.

When the deputy made contact with Morris, he tried to speed off westbound on the beach in a reckless manner. Morris was later arrested for charges of marijuana possession, exposure of a sex organ, and trying to flee from the deputy.

AND THEN THERE’S……

43-year-old Antonio Alvarez of Wisconsin was arrested for his alleged seventh drunken driving offense.

Alvarez was found sleeping in his vehicle with the engine running and the headlights on at about 1:30 a.m. An officer contacted the driver, who displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.

He submitted to field sobriety testing and a preliminary breath test, resulting in his arrest. He refused to submit to an evidentiary blood sample so a search warrant was issued for the sample.

Alvarez also was arrested on two warrants for purchasing pseudoephedrine for someone else to make methamphetamine, in November 2016 and October 2017.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Louisiana man chaperoning a group of spring breakers was arrested for allegedly hosting a house party where high school students were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

57-year-old John Scallan reportedly hosted a party that led to a noise complaint. A deputy responding to the complaint said he could hear loud music and yelling as he approached the home.

He spotted a large group of people under 21 playing games involving alcohol and noticed marijuana in plain view. Liquor bottles and beer cans were scattered around the backyard.

The Sheriff’s Office said Scallan allegedly admitted he knew some of the partiers were in high school and were drinking and smoking marijuana.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police are looking for a man in Baltimore, Maryland who was reportedly jogging nude throughout the streets even though temperatures are hovering around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the sight of the naked man jogging through downtown Baltimore jolted commuters during morning rush hour. In addition to clothes, the man was also not wearing any shoes.

Witnesses reported the man didn’t seem lost or confused. A commuter said he stopped at a traffic light roughly 5 to 10 feet from the cardio enthusiast and saw the whole thing.

Baltimore police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe says officers drove up the street in response to several 9-1-1 calls, but the man had disappeared. He luckily evaded an indecent-exposure charge.