Alert canceled for 16-year-old Stoddard County girl after she went missing

Police were looking for a 16 year old girl who had gone missing in Stoddard County in what they suspected was a kidnapping.

It was believed the girl had disappeared in a maroon pickup truck with two men.

Police worked to get in touch with the girl’s parents to gather details about the circumstances.

Multiple units were in the area searching.

They’d gotten in contact with the people involved by 8 last night, and the alert was cleared, with no further action being taken by police.